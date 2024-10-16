Celtics Sign Local Star to Exhibit 10 Deal
Wednesday, the Celtics made a pair of roster moves, starting with waiving Dmytro Skapintsev, a 26-year-old center from Ukraine, who averaged 2.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest in 9.4 minutes while shooting 60 percent from the field in three preseason appearances with the reigning NBA champions.
Boston subsequently signed Hason Ward to an Exhibit 10 deal, per Jay King of The Athletic.
The St. Thomas, Barbados native starred at Springfield Central High School in Springfield, MA. He then took his talents to Virginia Commonwealth before transferring to Iowa State.
Ward produced 4.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 64.2 percent from the field in his two years with the Cyclones.
The six-foot-nine forward helped lead Iowa State to the Sweet 16 last season.
Signing Ward means the Celtics are again fielding a 21-player roster, which is the offseason max.
Ward and Skapintsev may ultimately end up with the franchise's G League affiliate in Maine.
After making the G League Finals for the first time in team history last season, the Maine Celtics will return with a loaded roster that likely includes Jay Scrubb and Ron Harper Jr., who are with Boston on Exhibit 10 deals.
Given the estimated $10 million tax hit for converting Lonnie Walker IV's Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract, if he doesn't sign with another team, this author projects that he'll join Scrubb and Harper in Maine.
Two-way players JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson will also spend much of the upcoming campaign at the Expo. Jordan Walsh had an impressive preseason and could carve out an increased role with the parent club. However, Walsh and Baylor Scheierman, the Celtics' first-round pick in this year's draft, could also spend time in the G League.