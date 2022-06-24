Skip to main content
Celtics Stand Pat, Select Alabama's JD Davison with 53rd Pick

Celtics Stand Pat, Select Alabama's JD Davison with 53rd Pick

JD Davison is an explosive athlete, who's best skill is his playmaking.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

JD Davison is an explosive athlete, who's best skill is his playmaking.

While there were rumors the Celtics might trade into the first round, they ultimately waited their turn and didn't come on the clock until scheduled to at No. 53.

The selection was JD Davison from Alabama. Davison is a six-foot-three guard who's best skill is what he provides as a playmaker. He's also an explosive athlete.

This past season, he averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal per game. He leaves a lot to be desired as a shooter at the moment, converting only 30.1 percent of the 2.5 threes he attempted. He also needs to cut down on the turnovers after giving the ball away nearly three times per contest while with the Tide.

But it's the 53rd overall selection, and Davison's playmaking and athleticism make for an intriguing investment near the end of the draft.

Further Reading

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Potential Targets if the Celtics Trade into the First Round

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Nicolas Batum

Latest Intel on Celtics' Summer League Roster, Including a Notable Absence

Exploring Who the Celtics Might Pursue with their $17.1 Million Trade Exception

As Celtics Strive for Banner 18, Brad Stevens Seeks Players Who Will Build Off Foundation Laid Last Year

Celtics Rightfully Hold Their Heads High but Know There's Much Work Needed in Pursuit of Banner 18

Ime Udoka Shares His Message to the Celtics After Finals Run Ends in Defeat

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Reflect on Personal and Team Growth Through Celtics' Playoff Run

More Clemson

USATSI_17584511
Top Stories

Brad Stevens Discusses JD Davison Selection: 'All you have to do is turn on a couple of minutes of clips, and you can see the upside'

By Bobby Krivitsky16 minutes ago
USATSI_17923495
Top Stories

Celtics Stand Pat, Select Alabama's JD Davison with 53rd Pick

By Bobby Krivitsky57 minutes ago
USATSI_18296151
Top Stories

Potential Targets if the Celtics Trade into the First Round

By Bobby Krivitsky11 hours ago
USATSI_17858356
Top Stories

Celtics Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Nicolas Batum

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 22, 2022
USATSI_16555967
Top Stories

Latest Intel on Celtics' Summer League Roster, Including a Notable Absence

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 22, 2022
USATSI_17608604
Top Stories

Exploring Who the Celtics Might Pursue with their $17.1 Million Trade Exception

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 21, 2022
USATSI_18106475
Top Stories

As Celtics Strive for Banner 18, Brad Stevens Seeks Players Who Will Build Off Foundation Laid Last Year

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17214206
Top Stories

Aaron Nesmith on Shooting Struggles: 'I definitely could've helped my team if I did shoot the ball the way that I usually do, so that's something that I've got to take to heart'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 17, 2022