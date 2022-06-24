Celtics Stand Pat, Select Alabama's JD Davison with 53rd Pick

While there were rumors the Celtics might trade into the first round, they ultimately waited their turn and didn't come on the clock until scheduled to at No. 53.

The selection was JD Davison from Alabama. Davison is a six-foot-three guard who's best skill is what he provides as a playmaker. He's also an explosive athlete.

This past season, he averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and a steal per game. He leaves a lot to be desired as a shooter at the moment, converting only 30.1 percent of the 2.5 threes he attempted. He also needs to cut down on the turnovers after giving the ball away nearly three times per contest while with the Tide.

But it's the 53rd overall selection, and Davison's playmaking and athleticism make for an intriguing investment near the end of the draft.

