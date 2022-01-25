Celtics' Starting Unit Set to Play Together for Only 14th Time When Boston Hosts the Kings

The Boston Celtics' injury report is down to just Bol Bol, who recently underwent right foot surgery, and his return is uncertain this season, and P.J. Dozier, who's out for the season due to a torn left ACL.

That means that when the Celtics host the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, they'll have their starting unit intact for just the 14th time this season. In 160 minutes, the combination of Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams produced a 110.4 offensive rating while holding opponents to 92.6 points per 100 possessions, giving them a 17.8 net rating, per NBA.com.

That group took the floor together on Sunday, and the result was one of Boston's best performances this season, as they steamrolled the Washington Wizards, 116-87. Jayson Tatum scored 51 points, Marcus Smart was sharp in his return, and the Celtics held the Wizards to 35.5 percent shooting from the field, including 8/34 (23.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

The win got Boston back to .500 at 24-24 and up to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Tuesday's matchup between the Celtics and the Kings tips off at 7:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

Celtics Musings: Al Horford's Shot Selection, Rotation Tweaks, Talent vs. Record

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Wizards: Boston Fueled by Stingy Defense, Jayson Tatum's 50-Piece

Celtics Reportedly Exploring Trading Al Horford

Report Links Celtics to Jerami Grant

Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics' Closer?

Trade Options for a Celtics Team in Need of Shooters

Celtics' Trade Options Part II: Facilitators