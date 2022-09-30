Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin

With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.

The former first-round pick suited up for the Maine Celtics in 12 games last season. In 31.9 minutes per game, Valentine averaged 14.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He also shot 44 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc while launching 7.3 threes per contest.

Along with Boston adding Griffin to strengthen its center rotation and waiving Valentine, Friday also brought news of Luke Kornet suffering an ankle sprain expected to sideline him for one to two weeks.

The Celtics' preseason opener is Sunday against the Hornets. Boston's preseason schedule spans less than two full weeks, so hopefully, for Kornet's sake, he gets at least one game in before the start of the regular season.

Further Reading

Celtics Sign Blake Griffin; Here's What He Provides and Why They Chose Him

Joe Mazzulla Discusses Dynamic Working with Celtics' Coaching Staff Mostly Brought on by Ime Udoka

Celtics Taking Notice of Jayson Tatum's Growth as a Leader

Malcolm Brogdon: 'this is the most talented team I've played on'

Celtics Players Only Know So Much About Ime Udoka's Suspension, But They're Focused on Weathering the Storm

Here's What Jaylen Brown Had to Say About Communication with Celtics After Coming Up in Trade Rumors Again

Joe Mazzulla Discusses College Arrests, His Subsequent Journey, and Becoming the Celtics' Head Coach

Here's What Stands Out About the Celtics' Schedule