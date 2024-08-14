Inside The Celtics

Celtics Center Delivers Fiery Message about Boston's Title Defense

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) during the second quarter in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) during the second quarter in game three of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024-25 NBA season begins in Boston. When the Celtics host ring night on Oct. 22 before their rivalry clash against the Knicks, nearly the entire group who helped them capture Banner 18 will be there to see it raised to the TD Garden rafters.

The reigning NBA champions return 13 of the 15 players who finished last season with them on standard contracts. Two-way roster members JD Davison and Drew Peterson also remain in the fold.

That continuity figures to prove advantageous as they combat challengers that bolstered their rosters with moves like New York acquiring Mikal Bridges, the 76ers adding Paul George, and the Thunder bringing Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein on board.

As the Celtics prepare for a title defense against a fortified field, in an appearance on Spaces on the NBA's account on X, formerly Twitter, with host Jason Fisher, Xavier Tillman Sr. bluntly stated, "I've never been one to back away from a challenge."

The last team to repeat as champions was the Warriors, who did so in 2017 and 2018 while Kevin Durant was suiting up alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

As Boston aims to follow in Golden State's footsteps, re-signing Tillman was important. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $4.8 million contract this offseason.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic dribbles vs. Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman Sr. in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With Kristaps Porzingis rehabbing from a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, it's unlikely he'll make his season debut before December. It may even take until January.

Having a versatile veteran to lean on in his absence, one who stepped up in a similar situation in the NBA Finals and now has more time to grow comfortable in the Celtics' system, is a significant benefit to Boston's efforts to get off to a strong start while also pacing Al Horford.

Looking past the first few months of the upcoming campaign, barring a caveat like an injury, Tillman will again have a meaningful role in the postseason.

Beyond that, re-signing the 25-year-old, six-foot-eight, 245-pounder could pave the way for Tillman to be the individual primarily tasked with filling the void left by Horford's eventual departure.

Bobby Krivitsky

