‘Championship-Level Relationship’: Historic Pursuit Drives Brown and Tatum
On Wednesday, Jaylen Brown was unveiled as the cover star for the TIME100 Next 2024 issue, marking the first time a Boston Celtics player has appeared on the cover of TIME since Larry Bird in 1984.
Brown was named the 2024 NBA Finals MVP after leading the Celtics to a championship victory in June. On their way to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Boston accumulated a league-best 64-18 regular season record and 16-3 playoff record.
“We have a championship-level relationship," said Brown in an interview with TIME. "History is going to remember us both for what we accomplished this past season. And I think we have a lot more in store for people.”
Both Brown and Tatum are contracted to play for the Celtics until at least 2029. The duo have made two NBA Finals appearances over the past three seasons.
