Inside The Celtics

‘Championship-Level Relationship’: Historic Pursuit Drives Brown and Tatum

Eric Jay Santos

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates with the Larry O’Brian Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates with the Larry O’Brian Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, Jaylen Brown was unveiled as the cover star for the TIME100 Next 2024 issue, marking the first time a Boston Celtics player has appeared on the cover of TIME since Larry Bird in 1984.

Brown was named the 2024 NBA Finals MVP after leading the Celtics to a championship victory in June. On their way to hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy, Boston accumulated a league-best 64-18 regular season record and 16-3 playoff record. 

“We have a championship-level relationship," said Brown in an interview with TIME. "History is going to remember us both for what we accomplished this past season. And I think we have a lot more in store for people.”

Both Brown and Tatum are contracted to play for the Celtics until at least 2029. The duo have made two NBA Finals appearances over the past three seasons.

Further Reading

Jaylen Brown Hopes Launching 741 Inspires Athletes & Creators: 'Dedicated to That'

Jrue Holiday Sends Powerful Message as Lonnie Walker Fights for Roster Spot

Bulked Up Baylor Scheierman Learning from Celtics' Sharpshooter & Impressing Mazzulla

Jayson Tatum Shares a Part of Legacy He's Trying to Leave Behind

Lonnie Walker IV Shares Brad Stevens' Message & Outlook on Exhibit 10 Deal

Derrick White Voices His Loyalty to Boston After Signing Extension

Brad Stevens Gives Honest Thoughts on Celtics’ Sale & Luxury Tax Penalties

Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing MVP and Title Chase and His Excitement to Start Over

Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More

Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics

Published |Modified
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Jay Santos covers the Boston Celtics for Sports Illustrated Media Group. He holds a BA in English from Bridgewater State University. Contact: ericjaysantos@msn.com

Home/Top Stories