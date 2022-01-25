Dallas Mavericks Reportedly 'Linked' to Marcus Smart

The Dallas Mavericks are 10-2 in January, and they've risen to fifth in the Western Conference standings. As part of their quest to bolster their roster ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Mavericks have been linked to Celtics' guard Marcus Smart.

Despite the fact Smart's only converting 30.5 percent of the 4.8 threes he's hoisting this season, the two-time All-Defensive First Team member would be a significant addition, bringing better balance to a team built around offensive star Luka Doncic.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Smart, one of the Celtics' leaders, made his return after a six-game absence due to a right thigh contusion and spending time in health and safety protocols in Sunday's 116-87 thrashing of the Washington Wizards. When speaking with the media after the win, Boston's point guard shared his message to the team as tip-off approached.

‘Before the game, I told everybody - I pulled everybody aside right before the tip-off, I just told everybody I love them,” Smart said. “I love all you guys, I’m here and proud and really looking for everybody’s success. I’m glad to be a part of everybody’s success.

“I know, obviously things haven’t been going our way, but we just have to go out there and do what we know we ought to do. I pulled Jayson, Jaylen told them separately by themselves, and I went down the line with everybody individually and told them I appreciate them, I’m proud of them, this is what you do, just go out there and do it and keep doing it, and I told Jaylen and Jayson, keep playing. Don’t worry about it.”

If Smart finds himself on the move before the trade deadline, as much as it would sting, something that would also be true for many within the franchise and fan base, for the Texas native, a return home would likely alleviate some of that.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

However, if a deal doesn't include Jalen Brunson, whose production this season, averaging 15.8 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and a steal per game, have propelled him into the Mavericks' starting lineup, Dallas doesn't seem like a good partner in a trade involving Smart.

Brunson's scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer, but given how well he's playing, the Mavericks may not be inclined to part with him by the deadline or in the offseason.

The Celtics could also decide it's best to keep Smart after exploring who they could get in return for him. He's a central figure in Boston having a top-five defensive rating. Furthermore, the Celtics' preferred starting lineup of Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams has a 110.4 offensive rating while holding opponents to 92.6 points per 100 possessions, giving them a 17.8 net rating, per NBA.com.

That group has only played in 13 games together, totaling 160 minutes, so Celtics' brass may want to give that group the rest of the season before breaking them up.

