Dennis Schroder Out for Celtics VS Warriors; Another Celtic In Health and Safety Protocols

Per the Boston Celtics, Dennis Schroder will miss Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors due to a non-Covid illness.

As seen in the tweet above, the Celtics have also had another player enter health and safety protocols, as Sam Hauser, who's on a two-way contract, has now been placed there.

Hauser is the fifth Celtics player to enter health and safety protocols, as Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, and Juancho Hernangomez have all done so in the last 24 hours.

Losing Schroder is another blow to Boston's already short-handed rotation. The veteran guard has started in 17 of the 27 games he's played in this season, and he likely would have done so on Friday had he been available. Schroder is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 assists this season.

With Schroder no longer an option, Ime Udoka told the media ahead of Friday night's game that Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams will make up the Celtics' starting five.

On the plus side, Josh Richardson returns after a two-game absence while in health and safety protocols. Richardson has given Boston a boost off the bench, averaging 9.7 points, playing quality defense, and providing an infusion of energy when he checks into a game.

Richardson rejoins a depleted Celtics rotation that needs all the help it can get against a Warriors team who at 23-5 are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA.

Tip-off between Boston and Golden State on Friday night is at 7:30 EST.

