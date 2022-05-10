Skip to main content
Despite late flare-up, Marcus Smart says: 'The quad is good; I won't be missing any more games because of it'

Marcus Smart finished with 18 points, a team-high eight assists, and he played outstanding individual and team defense to help the Celtics earn a 116-108 win in Game 4.

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

With 10:54 left in Game 4 and the Celtics trailing 80-75, Marcus Smart attacked the basket, but after missing Game 2 due to a right thigh contusion, the injury flared up as he got to the hoop. Smart barely got off the ground, and his layup missed off the front rim.

When asked about it after the game, Smart said: "The quad is good. I won't be missing any more games because of it."

Smart also expressed his appreciation for Derrick White taking a foul while the Bucks had the ball in transition, halting play to give him time to recover.

Smart scored 18 points, had a team-high eight assists, and Al Horford labeled his stellar defense as "the game-changer" in Monday's win that tied the series at two.

