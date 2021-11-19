Fan Voting Opens For Celtics 75th-Anniversary All-Time Team

The Boston Celtics have officially opened fan voting for their 75th-anniversary team. Fans will join a panel of experts well-versed in the green and white's illustrious history to select the 15 best players to suit up for the Celtics, placing them on three all-time teams.

The initiative is one of many ways the franchise is celebrating 75 years of Celtics and NBA basketball. Along with announcing the team's all-time greatest players, the 17-time world champions will host a series of decade theme nights throughout the season. Those will include appearances from Celtics legends throughout the team's history. The franchise won NBA titles in five different decades.

Additionally, the Celtics are producing a commemorative book, The Boston Celtics 75th Anniversary Official Illustrated History. It's currently available on Celtics75.com.

Forty-one members of the Basketball Hall of Fame have been a part of the Celtics, the most of any NBA franchise. It's no surprise they also have the most retired jersey numbers of any team in the league. That number currently stands at 23, but on March 13, 2022, Kevin Garnett's No. 5 will get raised to the TD Garden rafters.

To vote for who you think is most deserving to be on the Celtics' first, second, and third all-time teams, respectively, visit the new site the Celtics launched for this initiative, linked here.