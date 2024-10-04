Former Celtics Center Dealt Devestating Setback
Per Michael Scotto, Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III experienced a grade one left hamstring strain during the Trail Blazers’ training camp earlier in the week. Williams is expected to miss at least two weeks of action.
Prior to his arrival in Portland, Williams was a member of the Boston Celtics from 2018 to 2023. His standout season came in 2021-2022, when the 26-year-old averaged 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, earning a spot on that year’s NBA All-Defensive Second Team.
Williams was ultimately traded to Portland as part of the deal that brought Jrue Holiday to the Celtics. However, his debut season with the Trail Blazers was cut short after just six games due to knee surgery following a patellar dislocation.
Despite the setback, it's unlikely that Williams’ latest injury will keep him sidelined for a prolonged amount of time. The NBA season kicks off on October 22nd.