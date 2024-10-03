Former Celtics Guard Makes Shocking Revelation: 'Full-Circle Moment for Me'
On day one of this year's NBA draft, the Wizards and Trail Blazers executed a trade that sent Deni Avdija to Portland in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th overall pick.
Washington also received the second most favorable of the Trail Blazers' 2029 first-round picks and two second-round selections.
At Wizards media day, Brogdon shared that the trade that brings him to the nation's capital represents a "full-circle moment" for him.
"I feel like I'm coming back home," said Brogdon, who has family in the area and starred at nearby University of Virginia in college. "This is like a full-circle moment for me to be able to play for the Wizards. It's a team I've always wanted to put the jersey on for."
Brogdon, who earned Sixth Man of the Year honors with the Celtics in 2022-23, averaged 15.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds for Portland this season. He also knocked down 41.2 percent of the 5.1 threes he attempted. Unfortunately, due to right elbow tendinitis, he appeared in only 39 games, including 25 starts.
While Brogdon's excited to begin his Wizards tenure, it may not last long. As an efficient player on an expiring $22.5 million contract, if the veteran guard known for his offensive efficiency can stay healthy, he figures to attract multiple suitors interested in bringing him aboard.
