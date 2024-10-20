Former Celtics Sharpshooter Taking on New Role as Collegiate Coach
As the Tulane Green Wave's men's basketball team prepares for the 2024-25 season, the program has added a former first-round pick to their coaching staff.
Head coach Ron Hunter will get to work with his son, RJ, who is transitioning from player to coach.
The Celtics selected RJ Hunter with the 28th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. In 36 games with Boston, the six-foot-five sharpshooter averaged 2.7 points and 1.0 rebounds while shooting 36.7 percent from the field and converting on 30.2 percent of the 1.8 three-point attempts he hoisted.
Hunter returned for a second stint with the C's in the 2018-19 campaign, appearing in one tilt. He generated 17 points, three assists, three rebounds, and one steal. He also knocked down four of the ten threes he launched in a win over the Wizards that turned out to be his last regular season NBA game.
For his career, the Ohio native, who also had brief tenures with the Bulls and Rockets, averaged 3.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game in 8.8 minutes while shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from behind the arc.
Hunter, 30, starred collegiately for the Georgia State Panthers, where he played for his father. In three NCAA seasons, he averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per contest.
As a junior, Hunter led the Sun Belt Conference in points (19.7), minutes (37.0), and free throw percentage (87.8) in the 2014-15 season. That earned him First Team All-Sun Belt honors for the second straight campaign. Hunter also received the Sun Belt Male Athlete of the Year and Player of the Year awards in 2014 and 2015.
The knowledge he has gained from a playing career that includes competing at basketball's highest level is a valuable resource for the Green Wave that will help Hunter in his new role, which starts with the opportunity to work with his father.