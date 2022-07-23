Skip to main content
Former Celtics' Summer Leaguer Trevion Williams Signs with Warriors

Trevion Williams produced 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game with the Sin City Celtics.

When the Celtics signed Mfiondu Kabengele to a two-way deal, it became in Trevion Williams' best interest to look for an opportunity elsewhere.

Boston already used its other two-way slot on second-round pick JD Davison, brought back Luke Kornet, and the Celtics remain interested in adding a veteran center.

Williams, the former Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, impressed with his passing, and he generated 7.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 14.2 minutes of floor time with Boston's Sin City squad. That performance caught the eye of the team that knocked off the Celtics in the NBA Finals, who have signed Williams to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Earning a roster spot with the Warriors won't be an easy feat for Williams, either. Although, that would've been the case no matter where the undrafted rookie free agent took his talents. Golden State already has Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, and James Wiseman in the front court. Still, there's an opportunity for Williams to stick around as an added layer of depth.

There's also the possibility this serves as a springboard to a contract with another team. Doing so would resemble Williams parlaying his stint with the Celtics at Summer League into an Exhibit 10 deal with the Warriors.

