Former Patriots Quarterback Reacts to Jaylen Brown's New Song
Last month, Jaylen Brown released a song with rapper Ferg titled “Just Do It”. The rap track recently surpassed 500,000 streams on Spotify.
On a recent episode of 4th&1 with Cam Newton, the former New England Patriots reacted to Brown’s new release.
“This is no disrespect; this is just keeping it a big buck, bro. People aren’t consuming you in that type of regard,” Newton said. “The best rapper I’ve ever heard that was an athlete, Dame; even for him, he doesn’t get his just due because he’s a basketball player. A lot of people can rap that are athletes, but we’re talking about numbers. They’re not going to do any numbers, bro.”
Aside from Newton's comment, Brown may have more music on the way. When an Instagram user asked if an album would be released soon, the reigning NBA Finals MVP cryptically responded with a wide-eyed emoji.
Warning: The following video contains the use of profanity. It is linked here.