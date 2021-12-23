From Jaylen Brown's Three-Level Scoring to Joe Johnson's Return, Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win Over Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics had to fend off a relentless Cleveland Cavaliers team that went on a 15-4 run in the third quarter and found their rhythm from beyond the arc in the final frame but were able to close out a win that brought them back to .500 (16-16).

From Jaylen Brown's three-level scoring to a change to the starting lineup and Joe Johnson doing what he does best, here's what stood out from the game.

Jaylen Brown's Offensive Arsenault on Full Display

Jaylen Brown was in his bag on Wednesday night. The All-Star wing demonstrated his prowess as a three-level scorer, splashing threes off the bounce, generating baskets at the rim, and breaking down defenders from the mid-range.

Brown finished the night with 34 points on 12/22 shooting, including making five of ten shots from beyond the arc and going 5/5 at the free-throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out three assists. As effective as Brown was scoring, he didn't force shots and moved the ball effectively.

Romeo Langford Replaces Dennis Schroder in the Starting Lineup

Coming into Wednesday night's matchup against Cleveland, Dennis Schroder started in 18 of the 28 games he's played in this season, including on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Ime Udoka inserted Romeo Langford into the starting five and brought Schroder off the bench.

When asked about that decision after the game by Boston Sports Journal's John Karalis, Udoka said it got prompted by the size of the Cavaliers' projected starting unit; though, they made a late change to start smaller, pairing Ricky Rubio with Darius Garland.

"Cleveland's a team that's played extremely big this year. I think they changed their lineup pretty late, so we had already had ours in. But traditionally, whether it's Jarrett Allen or (Evan) Mobley, or Kevin Love and (Lauri) Markkanen. We knew they were going to play big with Wade at the three and some big wings, so we wanted bigger size there, and just to honestly, get him back in the role that he's played most of the year when we have everybody whole."

"Obviously, coming off the bench and doing what he did there, but it was more a reaction to what they usually do; bigger lineup, and then they flipped it late and had Rubio and Garland starting, but either way, we're comfortable with both. He's started at times, and obviously, he comes off the bench when we want more size with Romeo in there."

Langford responded with an effective two-way performance. He scored 11 points on 5/8 shooting. The former 14th overall pick was active without the ball, scoring off cuts and finishing well at the basket, where six of his points came. Langford also swished a floater from a step in front of the foul line.

The third-year wing also had two steals and a career-high nine rebounds.

Transition Offense Gets Cavs Back in the Game

In a frustrating development for a Celtics team that needs to work on keeping its focus, the Cavaliers ripped off a 15-4 run in the third quarter, cutting Boston's 23-point lead to 12 entering the fourth quarter.

A part of it was good shots not going down, but the Celtics also committed five turnovers, and their transition defense wasn't at the level it needed to be to cover for those mistakes. Fortunately for Boston, Cleveland shot 2/10 from beyond the arc.

Celtics Fend Off Cavs in Final Frame

Credit the Cavaliers. No matter how many players are out or how much they're down by, they don't stop competing. That's a testament to how good of a job head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is doing for a team that's fifth in the East, and only three games behind the conference's top seed, the Brooklyn Nets.

Several times, the Celtics got their lead back up to 15 or more, only for Cleveland to threaten to cut that to a single-digit advantage, putting as much pressure on Boston as its short-handed roster could muster.

However, even though the Celtics got outscored 28-26 in the final frame, they doubled Cleveland's scoring output in the paint, 16-8, and generated six points off turnovers to the Cavaliers' one, helping them close out a win that brings them back to .500 with a 16-16 record.

The Return of Iso Joe

In the game's final stages, loud "We want Joe (Johnson)" chants broke out from the crowd at the TD Garden. Shortly after that, Udoka obliged, bringing the 17-year veteran and several reserves in to finish the game.

Not one to disappoint, the seven-time All-Star showed he's still plenty capable of living up to his moniker, Iso Joe.

Up Next

The Celtics travel to Milwaukee to play the Bucks on Christmas. The game tips off at 2:30 EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Sixers Win Over Celtics: The Former Steps Up While Latter Wilts Down the Stretch

Should the Celtics Trade for Buddy Hield?

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Isaiah Thomas

Jayson Tatum Makes a Major Announcement

Boston Celtics Sign C.J. Miles Via Hardship Exemption

The Latest On Dennis Schroder's Future with the Celtics