Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Saturday's Celtics-Raptors Showdown

The Boston Celtics are looking to stay hot as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Boston enters Saturday's tilt winners of each of its last eight games -- including an overtime thriller Thursday night over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors at TD Garden -- and will hit the road to take on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Jayson Tatum may not have had his highest-scoring game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday, but it might have been his most complete game of the season. Tatum was the game's highest scorer with 34 points but also hauled down a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with six assists. Plus, the young Boston star stepped up when the team needed him the most and played an insane 48 minutes in the win.

Toronto hasn't been as fortunate as Boston so far this season as it enters the showdown losers of each of its last two games and three of its last four overall.

Here are three intriguing prop bets from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook to consider ahead of Saturday's Celtics-Raptors matchup:

Jaylen Brown Under 28.5 Points Scored (-118)

The young Boston star is poised for a big game Saturday night with Jayson Tatum expected to miss the contest due to a wrist injury. Brown returned to action against the Warriors and netted just 16 points but now being a few more days removed from injury and plenty of shooting opportunities, Brown should shine Saturday night.

If you were to place a $118 wager and Brown were to score 29 or more points, the payout would be $100.

Total Points Scored Under 225.5 (-110)

With Tatum out Saturday there likely won't be as much scoring. Boston and Toronto both have solid defenses and the Celtics are going to have to find a way to make up for Tatum's scoring output.

If you were to place a $110 bet down and the Celtics and Raptors combine to score less than 225 points, the payout would be $100.

Boston Celtics -1.5 (-110)

If Tatum were playing Saturday night, this line likely would be much larger in Boston's favor. Toronto has had a roller coaster of a season and although it is a solid squad, the Celtics have found a way to win games this season no matter who was out with injury.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics win by two or more points, the payout would be $100.

