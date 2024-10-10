Here's Why Jayson Tatum Agreed to Netflix Docuseries
On Wednesday, Starting 5 debuted on Netflix. The docuseries follows basketball stars Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season.
As captured by NBC Sports Boston, Tatum explained why he agreed to the project.
“I remember I watched ‘Quarterback,’ and when they came to me with the idea, at the time, they said LeBron was in it. And honestly he was like, ‘Yo, you could wait until Season 2 and maybe be the star of Season 2.’ And I was like, ‘No, I want to be a part of the first one.’ I was like, ‘I think we’re gonna win the championship.’ And we did.”
As Tatum predicted, the Boston Celtics went on to win the 2024 NBA championship. The Celtics star was excited to have the celebratory moment captured on film.
“I ain’t gonna lie, I skipped to Episode 10 last night. I just wanted to see what that was like. And I was emotional, in a good way, reliving those moments of accomplishing a lifelong dream, all the behind-the-scenes stuff. It made me really joyful last night to watch that on TV just to relive that moment of us winning a championship."