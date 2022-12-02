Here's Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Each Ranked in Latest MVP Ladder

The Boston Celtics have been undoubtedly the best team in basketball so far this season and they are getting some serious recognition for it.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both are in the middle of the best seasons of their young careers and have led the way as Boston has put together an eye-popping 18-4 record a quarter of the way into the season.

There was chatter entering the 2022-23 season that Tatum could find his way into the league's Most Valuable Player award conversation if he was able to keep up his level of play from the end of last season. He's done all of that and more and sits atop the latest MVP ladder released by NBA.com.

Brown earned some recognition of his own and nabbed the No. 10 spot on the list for his impressive run so far this season. The fact that both Tatum and Brown find themselves on the latest MVP ladder just goes to show how good the Celtics have been so far this season as no other team has multiple players in the top 10.

Tatum and Brown certainly are making a case for themselves as the best duo in the NBA.

