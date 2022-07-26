Hornets Considering Signing Ex-Celtics Star

It's been a tumultuous offseason for the Charlotte Hornets. It began with hiring Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach, only for him to change course and stay with the Warriors shortly after they won their fourth championship in eight years. While Mike D'Antoni was originally the other finalist for the position along with Atkinson, when the Hornets had to pivot, they brought back former franchise bench boss Steve Clifford.

Their chaotic offseason also includes Miles Bridges facing felony charges for domestic violence and child abuse. The restricted free agent is on Charlotte's books for a cap hold of $16.3 million.

But the Hornets added center Mark Williams, a promising two-way prospect from Duke, at this year's draft. Williams and LaMelo Ball could provide Charlotte with a promising young duo to build around.

And as the Hornets work to fortify their roster a year after losing in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, they're reportedly considering a reunion with a former face of the franchise and ex-Celtic.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Charlotte is weighing the possibility of signing Kemba Walker.

The four-time All-Star and former All-NBA member spent the first eight years of his career in the Queen City before taking his talents to Boston. In 2020, he helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

But the wear-and-tear that comes with being an undersized point guard taking on the workload Walker has throughout his career, especially to that point, resulted in his delayed start to the following season, playing in 43 of 72 games, and not making the same impact he did in the previous campaign.

Shortly after Brad Stevens took over for Danny Ainge as the Celtics' president of basketball operations, he traded Walker and a first-round draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that brought back Al Horford. Walker and the Thunder then agreed to a buyout, paving the way for the Bronx native to return home to play for the Knicks.

Last season, in 37 games, Walker averaged 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, and three rebounds per game in 25.6 minutes of floor time. Then, he was a part of a salary-dumping deal that helped New York create the cap space to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract.

As was the case in Oklahoma City, the expectation is Walker gets bought out of his contract and reaches free agency, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. That's yet to get finalized, but it is likely to happen, and it would allow Walker to sign with the Hornets, should the two parties reach an agreement.

According to Charania, Charlotte is also considering bringing back former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas. The two-time All-Star and former All-NBA guard had brief stints with the Lakers and Mavericks last season before playing 17 games for the Hornets, with whom he produced 8.3 points in 12.9 minutes per contest.

