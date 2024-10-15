Injury News Goes from Bad to Worse for Celtics Rival
On Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that what we're seeing from Joel Embiid, who's out for the preseason due to left knee injury management, is "part of the new normal" for the Sixers' star center.
"I'm told it's gonna include periodic time off for him during the course of the season," stated Charania. "It's gonna include regular[ly] scheduled checkups for Joel Embiid throughout the course of the season."
That night, the 76ers squared off against the Hawks in exhibition play. While they earned a 104-89 win over Atlanta, their prized offseason acquisition, Paul George, suffered a hyperextended left knee injury during the second frame.
On Tuesday, Charania reported George has a bone bruise and no structural damage to his left knee. The plan is to re-evaluate him in approximately one week.
Philadelphia starts the 2024-25 campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 23, when it hosts Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Bucks at Wells Fargo Center.
George's availability for that matchup is in jeopardy. However, Embiid no longer worrying about playing 65 games, the threshold required to qualify for an All-NBA selection, and willingly sacrificing an MVP pursuit in hopes of being healthy and at his best for the playoffs is a reflection of how the Sixers will also manage George this season, as they manage their veteran stars, with the Larry O'Brien Trophy in mind.
When Embiid and George are out of the lineup, it also creates opportunities to lean further on Tyrese Maxey and first-round pick Jared McCain, which could also prove beneficial when the playoffs arrive.