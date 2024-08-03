Injury Report: The Latest on Jrue Holiday’s Status for Team USA vs. Puerto Rico
Per The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, Jrue Holiday will be inactive for Team USA’s match against Puerto Rico. Holiday has been experiencing ankle soreness, as he rolled his ankle during the United States’ recent game with South Sudan and was seen hobbling through a few plays.
So far, Holiday has proven to be an impactful player on Team USA’s star-studded roster. The Celtics forward is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game in the Olympic tournament.
Regardless of Saturday’s outcome, the United States will be advancing from the group stage. With a victory over Puerto Rico, they will be matched with Brazil in the quarterfinals.
While the timeline for Holiday’s return has yet to be announced, it is likely that Team USA is taking the precautionary route towards his injury until the knock-out round begins. This would give the 34-year-old approximately three more days of rest.