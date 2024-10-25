Insider Reveals Celtics Might Not Be Done With Lonnie Walker After All
Following an impressive preseason, it wasn't actually all too shocking that the Celtics waived Lonnie Walker, knowing how much keeping him would have cost them. However, he had proven himself good enough to earn a roster spot.
However, it turns out that his time with the Celtics might not be done. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that Boston could add him to the roster soon enough.
"I think there's absolutely possibilities in Boston for Lonnie Walker to be with the Celtics at some point this season," Fischer said.
Fischer then acknowledged that the primary reason why the Celtics cut him was for financial purposes. With those same financial obstacles in mind, he explained how the Celtics could bring Walker onboard during the 2024-25 season, but he might not be their only option.
“What will make things a lot easier for Boston, and this is probably something that happens far closer to the February trade deadline… Just keep an eye on the Celtics potentially moving Jaden Springer come February to potentially open up some opportunity to bring on someone like Lonnie Walker or another back-of-the-bench minimum-salary player.”
Fischer brought up the possibility of the Celtics getting rid of Springer to make room for Walker before Walker was cut. Bringing it up again after all that happened showed that this could happen, even if it won't be immediately.
Two games into the season, the Celtics have shown that they will be perfectly fine without Walker. Knowing that they will likely rest some of their rotation players over the 82-game season, having a productive scorer like Walker ready to go in such a situation is a pretty solid ace in the hole.