It Sounds Like Jayson Tatum is Loving What he's Seeing From Malcolm Brodgon

The Boston Celtics got revenge on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night and the second unit was one of the biggest reasons why.

Jayson Tatum unsurprisingly led the way for the Celtics while pouring in 36 points, hauling down 12 rebounds, and dishing six assists, but sixth-man Malcolm Brogdon was the second-highest scorer with 25 points of his own.

Brogdon has been impressive for the Celtics to open his first season in Boston, but Friday night undoubtedly was his best game of the young season. The 29-year-old was extremely efficient for Boston shooting 9-10 from the field and 7-9 from the free throw line in the bounce-back win.

After the game, Tatum praised the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and spoke about how much his impact already is being felt in Boston.

"As the days go on, he's just getting more and more comfortable in the system and being who we need him to be," Tatum said as seen on NBC Sports Boston. "Obviously any time you go to a new team I guess you try to find yourself and try to fit in. I think more and more each game he's being the player that he's always been.

"Obviously everyone knows that he's sacrificing coming off the bench. He could start on most teams in the NBA. Him sacrificing makes us a better team and he's been great recently. We needed every bucket and every play that he had tonight."

After Friday night's electric performance, Brogdon now has over 20 points in two of the team's last three games and is averaging 15 points off the Boston bench to go along with 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game and is very much in the conversation to take home the NBA's 6th Man of the Year award when the league's regular season comes to an end.

The Celtics acquired Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season for a package of Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and a 2023 first-round pick.

Boston doesn't have much time to revel in its big win over Chicago as they hit the court once again Saturday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

