Jaylen Brown Active, Jimmy Butler Out for Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

While the Celtics welcome one of their stars back, Jimmy Butler remains out of the Heat's lineup, though his return appears imminent.

After missing Monday's 140-105 win over the Hornets due to neck stiffness, Jaylen Brown remained questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Miami Heat.

Fortunately for the Celtics, the team's second-leading scorer (26.1 points per game) is active for this Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

As for the opposition, the Heat are without Jimmy Butler. While the impact of a team missing its best player doesn't require elaborating, it's difficult to understate the impact of Miami, who ranks 28th in points per contest, taking the court without its leading scorer (20.9 points per game).

The Heat are also without Victor Oladipo (knee) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot). Nikola Jović (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) got upgraded from questionable and are active for Wednesday's game.

According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Miami hopes to have Butler back in the lineup for Friday's rematch, which will also take place at TD Garden.

Wednesday's tilt between the Celtics and Heat tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

