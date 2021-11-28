Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Jaylen Brown and Josh Richardson Available, Two Rotation Players Out for Celtics' Matchup VS Raptors
    Publish date:

    Jaylen Brown is available for the Celtics' matchup against the Raptors on Sunday night. Josh Richardson is, too. Robert Williams and Dennis Schroder are out.
    Author:

    AP/Charles Krupa

    After testing out his hamstring pregame, Jaylen Brown is available for the Boston Celtics' matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

    When speaking about Brown's status before the game, Celtics' head coach Ime Udoka said the All-Star forward's responding well to his minutes increasing and hasn't felt any setbacks.

    Unfortunately for the Celtics, they'll be without Dennis Schroder for Sunday's tilt in Toronto. Boston's third-leading scorer is out because of a right ankle sprain.

    Robert Williams remains out because of a non-Covid illness, but on a positive note, Josh Richardson returns after missing the team's last three games for the same reason Williams has been absent.

    Grant Williams takes the Timelord's place in Boston's starting lineup, joining Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, and Al Horford. Williams is proving to be one of the most important members of the team's second unit. He's shooting with confidence or making plays off the dribble when defenders run him off the three-point line, and his intellect, mobility, and strength make him a valuable defender who's capable of effectively guarding multiple positions.

    On a different note, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Celtics' center Enes Kanter is legally changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.

    Speaking before Sunday's game, Udoka said the team congratulated Kanter as a group last week for getting his American citizenship. That will be official on Monday. Udoka also said he's "all for" Kanter changing his last name to "Freedom."

    Tip off between the Celtics and Raptors is at 6:00 EST. Follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis throughout the game.

