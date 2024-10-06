Jaylen Brown Discusses Abu Dhabi Experience, Being Global Ambassador
Over the weekend, the Boston Celtics faced the Denver Nuggets in a two-game preseason series in Abu Dhabi, emerging victorious in both matchups. Sunday's game resulted in a decisive 130-104 win for the Celtics.
As captured by NBC Sports Boston, Jaylen Brown spoke on his experience playing in the Middle East.
“I think it was amazing. It's globalizing the sport and the game. Obviously, the Middle East is working on a bunch of projects to bring sport and entertainment to this area. The fact that we’re able to be here, have fun, and bring the game together in different places of the world, that’s the beauty of sports…”
Brown believes the trip was beneficial for himself and his teammates.
“I think it's good for us to expand our horizons, think about our brands outside of basketball, build some relationships, and build that comradery together.”
Like superstars before himself, Brown is excited to serve as a global ambassador for basketball.
“I appreciate all the people that I’ve been able to make relationships with in the Middle East, here in Abu Dhabi… "As I continue to grow, being an ambassador of the sport is something I look forward to being.”
Brown also shared his excitement to meet soccer stars Thierry Henry, Ronaldinho, and Gerard Piqué:
"These are the people that I grew up being inspired by. So, to have them all together wearing Celtics jerseys and all taking a picture with me, the little kid inside of me was as happy as I can be."