Skip to main content
Jaylen Brown Discusses Recent Gun Violence and Whether it Could Lead to Players Sitting Out in the NBA Finals

Jaylen Brown Discusses Recent Gun Violence and Whether it Could Lead to Players Sitting Out in the NBA Finals

The Celtics and Warriors have continued using their platform, playing in the NBA Finals, to address the recent acts of gun violence in the United States.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics and Warriors have continued using their platform, playing in the NBA Finals, to address the recent acts of gun violence in the United States.

In the wake of recent acts of gun violence across the United States, including a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Celtics and Warriors have used their platform, playing on the NBA's brightest stage, to speak out about a problem plaguing the country. 

Both sides have donned t-shirts reading, "End Gun Violence," on the court and at media availabilities.

USATSI_18465509

Ime Udoka spent the bulk of his NBA career, including seven seasons as a Spurs assistant coach, in San Antonio, only about an hour and a half from Uvalde, Texas. Asked about it or not, he continues addressing the recent acts of gun violence, like what happened at Robb Elementary School, aiming to keep these events on the minds of those watching and listening to him. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Udoka bluntly stated, "awareness and change need to be made."

Before Game 1, Steve Kerr told ESPN's Malika Andrews, "We have to put pressure on the people who are making these decisions because they are not making decisions that the vast majority of us want, regardless of political party, and that’s the key."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_18466251 (2)

Tuesday, when asked about the recent gun violence that's taken place in the United States and if it will ever come to the Celtics and Warriors deciding not to play, Jaylen Brown responded: “It could. You keep an open mind, you never know. Definitely, things need to be addressed. 

"Sometimes people argue and say that 'stopping a basketball game, what effect is that actually going to have on society?' And I would say in response that it raises awareness and that's important. It gets people's attention. It's a topic that's being talked about now. And now certain people have pressure on them. And changes need to start to get made. So, I definitely think it’s an effective strategy that could work. Do I have the answer if that's something we'll see in the near future? I don't. But we’ll see.”

More Clemson

USATSI_18466267
Top Stories

Jaylen Brown Discusses Recent Gun Violence and Whether it Could Lead to Players Sitting Out in the NBA Finals

By Bobby Krivitsky3 minutes ago
USATSI_18469227
Top Stories

Celtics Address Draymond Green Trying to Get Under Their Skin: 'We're here to play basketball, don't get caught up in the antics'

By Bobby Krivitsky1 hour ago
USATSI_17564704
Top Stories

Celtics' Will Hardy a Candidate for Jazz's Head-Coaching Job

By Bobby Krivitsky4 hours ago
USATSI_18373437
Top Stories

The Celtics Know Failing to Protect Home Court Likely Leaves Them on Losing End of NBA Finals

By Bobby Krivitsky21 hours ago
USATSI_18467636
Top Stories

Jaylen Brown Discusses Second-Quarter Incident with Draymond Green: 'All of that stuff, the gimmicks, the tricks, we've just got to be the smarter team, be the more physical team'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18466896
Top Stories

Turnovers at Root of Celtics' Game 2 Loss vs. Warriors: 'a constant theme in the playoffs; when that happens, we're in trouble'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18469237
Top Stories

Celtics Discuss Getting Outscored 35-14 in Third Quarter of Game 2 of NBA Finals: 'It's something that we have to fix'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18469447
Top Stories

Ime Udoka on Third-Quarter Technical in Game 2 of NBA Finals: 'I just let them know how I felt throughout the game'

By Bobby KrivitskyJun 5, 2022