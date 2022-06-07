Jaylen Brown Discusses Recent Gun Violence and Whether it Could Lead to Players Sitting Out in the NBA Finals

In the wake of recent acts of gun violence across the United States, including a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the Celtics and Warriors have used their platform, playing on the NBA's brightest stage, to speak out about a problem plaguing the country.

Both sides have donned t-shirts reading, "End Gun Violence," on the court and at media availabilities.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ime Udoka spent the bulk of his NBA career, including seven seasons as a Spurs assistant coach, in San Antonio, only about an hour and a half from Uvalde, Texas. Asked about it or not, he continues addressing the recent acts of gun violence, like what happened at Robb Elementary School, aiming to keep these events on the minds of those watching and listening to him. Ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Udoka bluntly stated, "awareness and change need to be made."

Before Game 1, Steve Kerr told ESPN's Malika Andrews, "We have to put pressure on the people who are making these decisions because they are not making decisions that the vast majority of us want, regardless of political party, and that’s the key."

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday, when asked about the recent gun violence that's taken place in the United States and if it will ever come to the Celtics and Warriors deciding not to play, Jaylen Brown responded: “It could. You keep an open mind, you never know. Definitely, things need to be addressed.

"Sometimes people argue and say that 'stopping a basketball game, what effect is that actually going to have on society?' And I would say in response that it raises awareness and that's important. It gets people's attention. It's a topic that's being talked about now. And now certain people have pressure on them. And changes need to start to get made. So, I definitely think it’s an effective strategy that could work. Do I have the answer if that's something we'll see in the near future? I don't. But we’ll see.”