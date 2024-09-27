Jaylen Brown Hopes Launching 741 Inspires Athletes & Creators: 'I'm Dedicated to That'
Jaylen Brown has gone from arguably the most coveted sneaker free agent in sports to launching, not only his first signature shoe, but an entire performance brand.
In a recent company launch, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP shared, "741 is a next-generation performance brand with a clear mission: to empower athletes and provide consumers with quality, stylish designs that elevate performance on and off the field."
As for the meaning behind how Brown came up the company's name?
"In Numerology, the number 7 represents spiritual awakening, wisdom, and understanding, while 4 symbolizes hard work, stability, and practicality. The number 1 stands for new beginnings, creativity, and independence.
"Together, these numbers tell a story of intuition, resilience, and boldness, embodying the spirit behind Jaylen's decision to forge his own path and create 741—a brand that champions authenticity and empowerment for all."
On the heels of day three of Celtics training camp on Friday at the Auerbach Center, the three-time All-Star, who described his sneakers as "light," conveyed that players around the league have already reached out to him for a pair.
And while he spent the offseason, shortened by Boston's championship run and early return for exhibition play in Abu Dhabi against the Nuggets on Oct. 4 and 6, traveling the world and training for the 2024-25 campaign, it was "boredom" that motivated Brown to start 741.
"It'd be great for it to be successful," he voiced. "Even if it's not, who cares?"
741 is another way in which Brown is staring down a problem that doesn't sit well with him and taking action.
"I was just kind of tired of seeing the same old thing," stated Brown, who's hoping this inspires other athletes and creators to start their own ventures.
"I plan on sharing my story. How much resources it took, the ins and outs of everything that I've gone through, maybe turning it into a documentary or something like that. But honestly, just to be a catalyst to what I want the future to look like. More brands, more creativity, rather than these just major corporations kind of just maintaining, so, that's what I want to see."
And while the Celtics star reportedly turned down over $50 million in endorsement deals from other major sneaker companies to pursue full ownership and creative control of his own brand, starting a next-generation performance brand doesn't mean that he looks down on someone who believes it's best for his or her self to opt for the advantages of partnering with a well-established company.
"I don't think there's any problem with going the traditional model. Guys choose that. There's a lot of brand recognition guys get from major corporations. If that's the route you want to go, I salute that.
"My whole ideology is being able to create other options. There's a lot of guys who feel like they want to do other things, and they're afraid or don't know how, and as a players association rep, I listen to them. I listen to guys' stories as they get older and listen to guys as they transition in their career and they wish they had other options. So, the solution for me was to use my platform to create those, and spark others and show them how."
That line of thinking and consistent backing up of his words with actions like launching Boston XChange, a non-profit initiative to generate $5 billion in generational wealth in communities of color, has made Brown an inspiration to many.
However, quarrels like the one he had with Nike also make him a thorn in the side to some.
"I wish it wasn't that way," said Brown. "I wish that you could think for yourself and think freely and wouldn't get put in a certain box for that. But my whole family's like this. (There are) problems in society that can easily be identified, but nobody says anything or wants to do anything about it.
"I just chose at an early age that I'm gonna use my platform to provide those options, regardless of how it goes for me. I'm dedicated to that. I'm not afraid of it, and I'm excited. My brand is solution-based, and people like to use the word disruptor. But you've got to disrupt some things for it to end up being a little bit more of an efficient model, and that's what it takes.
"But in my position as an athlete, vice president (of the Players Association), and taking on more responsibility in that role, there are a lot of issues; you see a lot of issues that you talk about, go back-and-forth with the league, talk to other leagues, and talk to other entertainment industries. Some of those problems are throughline. So, (me) being able to have an opportunity to speak to these (and) to use my platform is an honor."
