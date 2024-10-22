Jaylen Brown Reveals What Would Prevent Him From Playing in 2028 Olympics
Jaylen Brown's snub from the 2024 Olympics while his three champion teammates - Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White - took everyone aback. Team USA did just fine without him, but his snub could impact whether he'll want to play on their next team in 2028.
While talking with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Brown revealed what would get in the way of him representing the country.
“In 2028, if I have to sign to Nike to increase my likelihood of playing USA basketball, I’ll pass," Brown told Smith.
Brown explained why he takes issue with the power the shoe industry has over young basketball players trying to make it to the pros.
"I believe that we should focus more on our development of our youth and grassroots, and I think sports shoe companies should have less control over the industry. Right now, I was one of those kids, you know, I was a top player, number one actually. You came to one of my high school games, I remember that. I was a top player in high school, and there was so much to deal with. Nike, Adidas, going to an Adidas school, going to a Nike school, and kids should just be focusing on development.”
Though Brown has always been open to adapting to every role the Celtics - which has played a role in why they've been consistently successful - when it comes to his off-court persona, he's always marched to the beat of his own drum.
As cool of an opportunity it would be to see him play for Team USA, Brown will only do so on his terms. It's in his character to not only have standards, but to also never compromise his standards.