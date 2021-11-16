Jaylen Brown Sheds Light On Hamstring Injury, Sneaker Free Agency

Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Jaylen Brown said his right hamstring strain is grade 1, meaning a mild muscle strain, and that it's "getting a lot better."

When answering a question from NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, Brown, who will likely be out for 1-2 weeks, said the injury hadn't been building, but rather, it occurred on one play in the third quarter of the Celtics' 95-78 win against the Miami Heat.

"In the Miami game, towards the end of the third quarter, I tried to, like, explode off, and kind of, I felt a little pull,” Brown said. It's grade 1, so it's nothing severe, but anyone who's had hamstring injuries knows it can be uncomfortable, so, just working to get back so I can be able to be with the team."

Brown went on to say: “I think the concern is because it was, I think, maybe a year ago before the season kind of shut now, I had the same injury. So I just re-injured the same injury. So I think that was more of the concern, but as far as hamstring injuries go, this is my lightest one I think that I’ve had. So I’m not overly concerned about it, but I do want to make sure that it’s not an ongoing issue. So they want to make sure I do all the proper stuff this time to make sure this doesn’t happen again later in the season.”

Jaylen Brown on being a sneaker free agent

"I want the shoe company that I go with to match some of my brand values. Some brands have an expectancy that 'we've been this brand, and we're not doing anything different.' It's a new day and age," Brown said when asked about the topic by the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn.

"It's about to be 2022. I think the current model of the athlete has changed. I'd like to represent that in order to be a voice off and on the court. Things should match imagery. I'm looking for a shoe company that's progressive, cutting edge, that keeps an open mind.

"that's also leaning toward doing things in the community, as well as environment friendly, sustainable, recyclable, biodegradable products. I'm looking for the brand of the future, not the brand of the past."

Brown has been rotating through sneakers from various shoe companies this season, lacing up Nikes, New Balances, Under Armour sneakers, and more, a decision he is leaving up to Celtics equipment manager Andy Mannix.

“I let Andy choose sometimes. I look at Andy like, 'What we going with today?'

"...If I pick some shoes and I play bad, y’all blame Andy.”