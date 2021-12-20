Skip to main content
    December 20, 2021
    Jayson Tatum Added to Celtics' Injury Report
    On the eve of their game against the Sixers, the Celtics added Jayson Tatum to their already-lengthy injury report.
    Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Boston Celtics list Jayson Tatum as questionable for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a left ankle sprain.

    Tatum scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds while logging 36 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 win against the New York Knicks. In 30 games this season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 26.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

    The Celtics' injury report is a lengthy one. On Sunday, Josh Richardson became their seventh player to enter into health and safety protocols, joining Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, and two-way players Sam Hauser and Brodric Thomas.

    Furthermore, Romeo Langford, who took a hard foul resulting in neck pain that forced him out of Friday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Sixers. Langford, who missed Saturday's win over the Knicks, got evaluated for a concussion but fortunately was found not to have one.

    Dennis Schroder is also listed as questionable on the Celtics' injury report due to a non-Covid illness that has resulted in him missing the team's last two games.

    On Saturday, the Celtics signed Justin Jackson to a 10-day contract via hardship exemption to help address having such a high volume of absences. Ahead of their game against the Knicks, Ime Udoka said the team could look to add at least one more player to their roster.

    

