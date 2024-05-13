Jayson Tatum 'Challenged Everybody' at Halftime of Celtics' Game 3 Win
The Boston Celtics did what they do best, strongly responding after a loss to take a 2-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-93.
After all of the recent criticism of the MVP candidate not playing to his usual standard offensively this postseason, Jayson Tatum was in control from the opening tip. The five-time All-Star had his largest scoring-output in over a month with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists.
Jrue Holiday also made a statement from the jump, recording his Celtics Playoff-high and most points since February, with 18 points on 7-10 from the field with three triples, along with eight rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Brown also continued to show the leadership he has all season and playoffs, not taking his foot off the gas for 28 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on an efficient 13-17 from the field.
Prior to Boston making their statement with a 14-0 run in the second half, the Celtics had a nine-point advantage at halftime, where Al Horford said Tatum made a statement as a leader to challenge the team.
“Just challenged everybody – myself, the starters, we’ve had a tendency in the past to relax coming out of halftime,” Tatum said postgame. “We’re usually winning coming out of halftime. So, just challenge the group – can we come out like our back is against the wall? Can we make them call the first timeout? Can we come out like we’re down 9. The group responded, and we started the third quarter off very well.”
The Celtics will look to take both in Cleveland and take a commanding 3-1 on Monday night heading back to Boston.
Further Reading
Jrue Holiday Delivers 'Masterclass' in Game 3 Win vs. Cavs
Jayson Tatum Breaks Out of Scoring Slump That Never Defined Him: 'Underappreciated'
Celtics Discuss 'Unacceptable Performance' in Game 2 Loss to Cavs
Cavaliers Stun Celtics in Series-Evening Route
Shooting Struggles Not Preventing Jayson Tatum from Positive Impact: 'They'll Fall'
Derrick White Discusses Joining Elite Company in Game 1 Win vs. Cavaliers
Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics to Tone-Setting Win in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers
Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Target Date to Rejoin Celtics' Playoff Run: 'Doing Everything I Can'