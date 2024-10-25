Jayson Tatum Discusses Balancing Celtics’ Title Chase with MVP Desire
On Thursday, the Boston Celtics took a 122-102 victory over the Washington Wizards. Tatum totaled 25 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists in Boston’s second win of the season.
Last season, Tatum finished sixth in MVP voting. As captured by NBC Sports Boston, the 26-year-old discussed his thoughts on the MVP award.
"Saying MVP is important to me is not taking away from the success of our team. Every guy that's ever won MVP has been on a championship-contending team...Being the best version of yourself along the way is important."
In a prior interview with Boston Celtics On SI’s Bobby Krivitsky, Tatum explained that winning an NBA championship is his main priority but his efforts could lead to an MVP award along the way.
“Winning takes precedence over everything. Winning a championship is most important; playing the right way. But it's been done. It's possible. You can play the right way, you can dominate the game, you can strive for a championship, and be an MVP of the league. So, you don't have to sacrifice one for the other. You can do both.”