Inside The Celtics

Jayson Tatum Discusses Becoming an Author, Tatum 3s, 2K Cover, and More

Bobby Krivitsky

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after their win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy after their win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-Imagn Images / Pool Photo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The "Summer of Tatum" has come equipped with the 26-year-old star's first NBA championship, signing the most lucrative player contract in league history and becoming an NBA 2K cover athlete.

It has also included the unveiling of the Tatum 3s, which he shared is his favorite of his three signature sneakers, in part one of a two-part interview, lightly edited for clarity and grammar.

Bobby Krivitsky: Your new children's book, "Baby Dunks-a-Lot," goes on sale today; is becoming an author and writing a children's book something you've had in mind for a while, or how did this come about?

Jayson Tatum: Honestly? No. This is fairly new to me. Sam Apple, the co-author, came to me with the idea like two years ago, and I was honored. Obviously, the inspiration came from the relationship that I have with Deuce, and just like many parents or grandparents or teachers, reading bedtime stories to their kids, we're no different.

But I thought it was incredibly special to share our relationship in a way through this children's book with the rest of the world.

Bobby Krivitsky: Are more "Baby Dunks-a-Lot" books coming in the future? And did this make you start thinking about writing a biography one day?

Jayson Tatum: You know, it's been a unique process. At first, it was just supposed to be, let's create this one children's book together. But I think now, and hopefully, if it really does well, we will have more of these opportunities in the future.

Bobby Krivitsky: Along with becoming an author, you're a cover athlete for NBA 2K25. You said when Deuce surprised you with that news, you got emotional. Ronnie (2K) told me it makes you a "made man" in their world. What does that honor, being on the cover of 2K, mean to you?

Jayson Tatum: It's special. As a kid, you dream about being in the video game; you dream about being on the cover, and not too many people have ever been able to do that. So, to join that short list and fulfill a lifelong dream, to be able to do that and share that moment with my son and my family, is something I'm proud of.

Bobby Krivitsky: And while NBA 2K25 is out now, the Tatum 3s become available worldwide in October. What inspirations did you draw on for the third edition of your signature sneaker?

Jayson Tatum: I'm really excited about this one. I think, as of now, it's the best, my favorite signature shoe, the best of the three, and for the stories that we're gonna tell throughout the shoe and just how well they hold color, and the different things you can do with the patterns. I'm excited to see the fans' reactions when they get to see all the colors.

Bobby Krivitsky: I know a lot of people can't wait to get their hands on the new edition.

Lastly, between the parade ending and now, do you have a favorite part of your offseason?

Jayson Tatum: I just came from Shanghai and Beijing with Jordan Brand, and doing marketing and activations and events for them and the Tatum 3s. That was just a cool experience. I got to with a couple of my friends, and we had a lot of fun.

Further Reading

Celtics Rookie Scheierman Following Path of Elite Quarterbacks

Byproduct of New CBA Threatens Jordan Walsh's Roster Spot with Celtics

Lonnie Walker IV Delivers Motivated Message about Joining Celtics

Jayson Tatum Shares Warning to Celtics at Championship Ring Fitting

Evaluating Oshae Brissett's Best Options in Free Agency

Top 5 Games on Celtics' 2024-25 Schedule

Brad Stevens Shares Encouraging Rehab Update on Kristaps Porzingis

Jayson Tatum Opens Up About 'Challenging and Humbling' Olympic Experience

Here's What to Know about Jaylen Brown's Boston XChange

Jayson Tatum Gets Candid about Relationship with Jaylen Brown

Al Horford, Raising Cane's, and a Region that Loves Him

On Derrick White and the Fuel for Unprecedented Journey to NBA's Best Role Player

Published
Bobby Krivitsky

BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories