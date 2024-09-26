Inside The Celtics

Jayson Tatum Gets Brutally Honest on Missing Out on Finals MVP

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after beating the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Jayson Tatum has already established himself among the best players ever to be a part of the Boston Celtics organization. He’s made multiple All-Star teams, multiple All-NBA teams, had plenty of postseason success, and, of course, has now won an NBA championship.

Among his many accolades, he has not won Finals MVP, as Jaylen Brown won that award after the Celtics won Banner 18. Tatum has previously made it clear that he’s happy that Brown received such an honor. In an interview with NBATV, Tatum explained why he’s not too worked up about missing out on Finals MVP.

"It just wasn't my time, I guess. (I’M) not the only superstar to not win Finals MVP. Steph Curry got four rings & he only has one. Isiah Thomas didn’t win every time. Larry Bird didn't win Finals MVP every time he won the championship.”

Tatum then detailed what mattered most to him about the Celtics’ title run.

“The most important thing is that we won. I know that I played a huge role in us winning a championship and I know that (Brown) played his butt off. We needed (Kristaps Porzingis) for Game 1. We need everybody. Jrue (Holiday) and (Derrick White).”

More than that, Tatum is fairly confident he’ll get more chances to win the award.

“I know that I'm gonna win Finals MVP one day, which means I get to win another championship."

Even though the Celtics have won the most NBA titles, they’ve sported only six NBA Finals MVPs in franchise history since the award didn’t come to be until 1969: John Havlicek (1974), Jo Jo White (1976), Cedric Maxwell (1981), Bird (1984 and 1986), Paul Pierce (2008), and, of course, Brown.

Notable Celtics who never won the award when eligible is Dave Cowens, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Dennis Johnson, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo.

Tatum will get another chance to win the award as the Celtics attempt to repeat as NBA Champions for the first time since 1969.

