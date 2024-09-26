Jayson Tatum Gets Brutally Honest on Missing Out on Finals MVP

"It just wasn't my time... Steph Curry got 4 rings & he only has 1. Isiah Thomas, Larry Bird didn't win Finals MVP every time... For me, I was happy for [Jaylen Brown]... I know that I'm gonna win Finals MVP one day"



—Jayson Tatum



(via @JaredSGreenberg)pic.twitter.com/0QiJBu0qSE