Jayson Tatum has Chance to do Something Never Done Before in Celtics History

Jayson Tatum is having a season for the ages.

The Boston Celtics star forward has taken a major leap forward this season to the point where it's extremely possible that he could earn the NBA's Most Valuable Player award at the end of the regular season.

Tatum has shined for Boston and is in the middle of the best season of his young career. The 24-year-old is averaging career-highs across the board, including 30.8 points per game -- good for fifth place in the NBA.

On top of his solid play, Tatum has a chance Monday night to set the record for most points scored by a Celtic in the first half of a season, according to Boston play-by-play caller Sean Grande.

The current Celtics record most points scored in the first half of a season is 1,193 set by John Havlicek all the way back in 1971. Legends like Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett never were able to eclipse Havlicek's total which goes to show how special Tatum's season has been so far.

Bird holds the team record for most points per game in a single-season at 29.9 but if Tatum is able to maintain his level of play, he'll clear the threshold.

Boston has been the best team in the NBA so far this season and Tatum the best player. If the young star is able to net 24 points Monday night against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden, a new record officially will be set.

