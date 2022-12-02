Skip to main content
USATSI_19493675

Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

Tatum's averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest while guiding the Celtics to the NBA's best record at 18-4.

In Wednesday's 134-121 win over the Heat, Jayson Tatum erupted for 49 points, shredding Miami's zone defense. Had the Celtics' star entered the fourth quarter earlier than the 6:17 mark, he likely would've finished with more than 50.

Regardless, it was a performance that bolstered his MVP case. And after guiding Boston to the NBA's best record at 18-4 while averaging 31.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest, Tatum's earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors for his performance in games played in October and November.

SI Sportsbook gives Tatum the third-best MVP odds at +300. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic are the front runners at +275 odds. 

But between Tatum's production, the Celtics' success, and his durability, playing in 21 of Boston's 22 games, there are plenty of reasons to argue he's the leading candidate for the award.

Also, with Tatum earning Eastern Conference Player of the Month and Joe Mazzulla taking home Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors, they became the franchise's first player and coach combination to do so since Larry Bird and K.C. Jones in 1986.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Further Reading

Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Takes a Step Towards Making History After Impressive Month

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Just did Something not Even Stephen Curry Could do

Exploring the Possibility of a Reunion Between the Celtics and Matt Ryan After the Lakers Waived Him

Al Horford Signs Contract Extension That Paves the Way for Him to Finish His Career as a Celtic

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

More Clemson

USATSI_19493675
Top Stories

Jayson Tatum Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

By Bobby Krivitsky
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Top Stories

Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla Takes a Step Towards Making History After Impressive Month

By Patrick McAvoy
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Top Stories

Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Just did Something not Even Stephen Curry Could do

By Patrick McAvoy
USATSI_19348959
Top Stories

Exploring the Possibility of a Reunion Between the Celtics and Matt Ryan After the Lakers Waived Him

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19434339
Top Stories

Al Horford Signs Contract Extension That Paves the Way for Him to Finish His Career as a Celtic

By Bobby Krivitsky
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Top Stories

Are Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Best Duo in NBA? Celtics Star Weighs in

By Patrick McAvoy
USATSI_19534960
Top Stories

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Heat Game

By Bobby Krivitsky
USATSI_19534600
Top Stories

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Heat: Boston Prevails in Offensive Slugfest, but Has Much Work to do Defensively

By Bobby Krivitsky