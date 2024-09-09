Jayson Tatum on Verge of Reaching Rarified Air in Celtics History
In the playoffs, Jayson Tatum produced 25 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, leading the Celtics in each category. He did the same in the Finals, registering 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists to capture his first NBA championship.
He became the sixth player in league history to win an NBA title while leading his team in postseason scoring, rebounding, and assists. He joins Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, and Hakeem Olajuwon.
As a 26-year-old star entering the peak of his powers at a time when he and Jaylen Brown are leading a title team that's remained nearly entirely intact and still boasts the most talented top eight in the league from this vantage point, Tatum has a prime opportunity to continue elevating his place among the Celtics' best players.
Along the way this season, he's on pace to move into the top 10 among Boston's all-time leading scorers.
The three-time All-NBA First Team selection has 11,852 career points, ranking 13th in franchise history. Last regular season, he totaled 1987, the eighth-most in the Association.
Tatum only needs 1336, which would've ranked 50th last regular season, to surpass Basketball Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion Jo Jo White, who ranks 10th with 13,188 points.
Interestingly enough, if he matched Luka Doncic's league-leading output of 2,370 total points last regular season, it would give Tatum 14,222 but only move him up one more spot among the Celtics' top scorers in franchise history. Dave Cowens is ninth with 13,192 points. Bill Russell is eighth with 14,522.
While Tatum has his sights set on lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the second straight year, moving into the top 10 in total points for the team with more NBA titles than any other, joining a group exclusively comprised of Basketball Hall of Famers and climbing past two more in Tommy Heinsohn (12,194 points) and Bill Sharman (12,287) to get there is a milestone and legacy enhancing achievement the five-time All-Star is poised to accomplish in the upcoming campaign.
