Jayson Tatum Responds to Jason Kidd's Shocking Comment
It's hard to believe Jason Kidd stands by what he was selling on Saturday. The Mavericks' defensive game plan in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, loading up to make Jayson Tatum beat them as a facilitator, a strategy he weaponized against them in the Celtics' 107-89 win, certainly didn't reflect his pot-stirring statement two days later.
But in what comes across as a transparent attempt to create friction, or perhaps his way of finding fun while at the podium, knowing he was about to deliver fodder that will occupy people's attention between now and tip-off of Game 2 of the NBA Finals at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dallas' bench boss conveyed the following when asked about the challenges presented by Jaylen Brown.
"Jaylen is their best player," said Kidd. "Just looking at what he does defensively, he picked up Luka (Doncic) full court. He got to the free-throw line. He did everything, and that's what your best player does. Understanding he plays both sides, defense and offense, at a high rate. And he's been doing that the whole playoffs.
"I mean, when (we) talk about the Eastern Conference (Finals) MVP, and it seems like he has continued to pick up where he left off. So, he's playing at a high rate. We've just got to be a little more physical with him. And again, we have to keep him off the free-throw line and out of the paint because, again, he was finishing at a high rate or he was getting fouled and getting to the free-throw line."
As previously detailed, Brown was exceptional on Thursday. He took over when Boston needed someone to step up the most after the Mavericks cut the deficit from 29 to eight.
The three-time All-Star responded by attacking downhill, earning two trips to the free-throw line and drawing Dereck Lively II's fourth and fifth fouls. He generated a paint touch that created an open three for Jayson Tatum, blew by Maxi Kleber, drawing two defenders before finding Al Horford for a corner three, buried a triple of his own, and hosted a block party at the rim.
It was a four-minute sequence that showcased some of the most crucial aspects of Brown's career evolution.
Praising him, whether it's for growth that's defied his doubters or his performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, registering a team-high 22 points, six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, becoming the first player in Celtics history to produce at least 20 points, three steals, and three blocks in an NBA Finals game, doesn't require putting down Jayson Tatum.
But Kidd is well aware of the efforts to drive a wedge between Boston's star wings. It's a contrived narrative Joe Mazzulla recently eviscerated.
"I think, more so than me, it's my mom, my grandma, my family, and friends; they're more bothered by it than me," said Tatum while discussing dealing with the media scrutiny that comes his way before Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
"I don't take it personal. Just a long break without NBA basketball. So, they had to overanalyze every little thing (and) have something to talk about."
Kidd's comments, which also have an easy-to-detect motivation, don't faze the five-time All-Star either.
"No reaction," said Tatum when informed about the Mavericks' head coach citing Brown as the Celtics' best player. "This is a team sport, right? We understand that. We wouldn't be here if we didn't have JB on our team, and we can say that for a lot of guys, right?
"We have all played a part in getting to where we're at, and we understand that people try to drive a wedge between us. I guess it's a smart thing to do or try to do. We've been in this position for many years of guys trying to divide us and say that one of us should be traded or one is better than the other. So it's not our first time at (the) rodeo."
And while Kidd's remarks will create a talking point for fans and media, they didn't infiltrate either of their intended targets.
"We've been just extremely focused on what our roles and our jobs are," voiced Brown, responding to the comments made by the Mavericks' head coach. "It's whatever it takes to win, and we can't let any outside interpretations try to get in between us."
While one can't blame Dallas' bench boss for trying any tactic possible to pull from the Celtics' focus, from finding their place in the league to navigating trade rumors, NBA Finals heartbreak, and now standing three wins from capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Tatum and Brown have weathered too many storms and persisted to reach the verge of their first championship, to let something so small and so transparent undermine them.
