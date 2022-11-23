Jayson Tatum Upgraded to Available for Celtics-Mavericks Game

The battle between two top-five scorers, including Luka Doncic, the league leader in that category, is on as Jayson Tatum's officially upgraded to available for tonight's Celtics vs. Mavericks game.

In Monday's loss against the Bulls, Jayson Tatum sprained his left ankle when he turned it after landing on DeMar DeRozan's foot.

Tuesday, the Celtics listed Tatum on the injury report with his status in question for Wednesday night's home game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Fortunately for Boston, Tatum, who ranks in the top five in scoring this season, is available for this evening's matchup, as confirmed by Joe Mazzulla during his pregame media availability.

For the Celtics to get a win on Wednesday, they could ill afford to be without their best player. Not only is Doncic the NBA's leading scorer, but the Mavericks are yielding the fewest points per game, per NBA.com.

Wednesday's tilt between Boston and Dallas tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

