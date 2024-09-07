Joe Mazzulla Gives Thoughts on Olympic Revenge Matchups
The Boston Celtics were at the center of controversy at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It started when Team USA chose Derrick White to replace Kawhi Leonard on their roster, snubbing NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown in the process.
Weeks later, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr controversially chose not to play Jayson Tatum for two of the tournament’s six games. The latter of these games was a closely-contested semifinal match against Serbia.
In an interview with Locked On Celtics, Mazzulla gave his thoughts on the championship-winning duo potentially seeking revenge after the Olympic slights.
“They’re two competitors and they are who they are,” Mazzulla said. They’re two great, great players. So I’m not going to try to figure out how they’re going to go about it. If they want to take revenge on that particular game, that’s great for them. Like I said, my number one job is to; I gotta grow as a coach, I gotta get better so that I can get them better and help them get better, and be a catalyst for growth.”
Mazzulla suggested that revenge shouldn’t be the only source of motivation for next season.
“Revenge is healthy and it’s not at the same time. I think — just like anything else — you can have a little bit of it, but I think it’s a short-term thing, and when that runs out what are you gonna rely on?”