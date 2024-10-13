Joe Mazzulla Praises Celtics Center For Growth Over Offseason
Xavier Tillman is proving to be a solid addition to the Boston Celtics' three-point shooting options, making 6-of-8 shots from beyond the arc throughout their first three exhibition games.
Per Boston Celtics On SI, head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Tillman’s offseason efforts.
“He’s worked really hard in the offseason, just becoming more versatile. The player development team have worked really hard on that. It’s a credit to them. He’s playing really well.”
Tillman joined the Celtics via a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies in February. During his 20 appearances with Boston, the center averaged 4.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over 13.7 minutes per game. With Kristaps Porzingis sidelined for the early part of the regular season, Tillman may take on an elevated role in the Celtics' rotation.