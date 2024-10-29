Joe Mazzulla Praises Second-Year Wing’s Impact in Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
On Monday, the Boston Celtics took a 119-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Second-year wing Jordan Walsh was given 13 minutes of playing time in Boston’s third-straight victory of the regular season.
Per Boston Celtics On SI, head coach Joe Mazzulla discussed Walsh’s impact on the game.
"I told him in the locker room, finding out a role and making plays like that is huge. I thought he had a great defensive play against Giannis in the post, taking away his tendencies, and got fouled going up for an offensive rebound. You have to win games like that, especially against good teams. Sometimes, it has to be gritty. It’s got to be ugly."
Mazzulla also spoke on the flexibility of his second unit.
“We make it very clear from the beginning of the season how important those groups of guys are, and it's going to look different every night… It’s just a credit to them. They have a humility and a professionalism to always be ready, and we are always going to do what makes sense at that particular time.”