Joe Mazzulla Relives Championship Parade: ‘I Had to Match the Energy’
The Boston Celtics kicked off their summer with a championship parade around the streets of Boston. At one point, head coach Joe Mazzulla energized the crowd by jumping off his duck boat to high-five fans.
In an interview with John Karalis on Locked On Celtics, Mazzulla discussed the celebration’s intensity.
“That’s one of the most intense things I’ve ever been a part of, and one of the coolest moments I’ve ever been a part of. As much as I would’ve loved to just sit there stoically and just enjoy the process, I felt like I had to match the energy of the people. It was a release because it was one of the times where I could be as intense as the people around me. It was like an intensity and a passion.”
Looking forward to next season, Mazzulla is ready to embrace the Celtics’ role as defending champions.
"People are going to say the target's on our back, but I hope it's right on our forehead, in between our eyes. I hope that I can see the red dot.”
