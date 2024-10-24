Joe Mazzulla Reveals Strong Message He Sent to Celtics Legend Bob Cousy
Multiple Celtics legends appeared at their ring ceremony as the franchise celebrated raising its 18th banner on October 22. Chief among them was the first legend in its franchise history, Bob Cousy.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native, knows Celtics history and hence, knows Cousy's illustrious legacy with the franchise. While appearing on WEEI's "Zolak & Bertrand," Mazzulla revealed his message for the 96-year-old Hall-of-Famer during the ring ceremony.
"I thanked him for setting the stage, for setting the expectation of what it means to be a Celtic," Mazzulla said.
Cousy played a vital role in the Celtics dynasty in the 50s and 60s. In all, Cousy won six championships when he played for the Celtics from 1950 to 1963. Only nine players in NBA history have more titles than him. Funny enough, eight of them are Celtics, and they all played with Cousy at one point.
He was one of the NBA's very first superstars and set the precedent for the NBA point guards who followed him in the decades since. His impact played an instrumental role in the helping the Celtics become the winningest franchise in NBA history.
Mazzulla's correct to acknowledge his influence on the Celtics as a whole. Boston just won its 18th title and hope to be the first team to repeat as champions since 2018. Cousy not only repeated, but won five consecutive championships from 1959 to 1963.
Such an accomplishment is much harder to do nowadays, but Cousy was one of the pillars of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of professional sports. It makes sense that Mazzulla looks to him as the example to go off of.