Joe Mazzulla Shares What He was Most Proud of about Celtics’ Opening Night Win
During Tuesday’s special pregame ceremony, the Boston Celtics raised their 2024 NBA championship banner into the rafters and were presented with championship rings. In route to receive his ring, head coach Joe Mazzulla kissed TD Garden’s parquet floor.
Per Boston Celtics On SI, Mazzulla’s gesture was done to honor the Celtics’ storied history.
“That’s where there is blood, sweat, and tears of the greats. That was a way to express the passion and gratitude that I have for our team, the people that came before, and what it means to be a Celtic. There is no place better than this city”
The Celtics finished with a dominant 132-109 victory over the New York Knicks in the opening game of the 2024-2025 NBA season. Mazzulla acknowledged the ring ceremony's significance.
"The ring ceremony and the game are the same thing because they are the intangibles and the details and the execution and the toughness...We were able to carry on the details from there and that's the goal."
Mazzulla was most proud of his team’s approach to their first regular season game since becoming NBA champions.
"The biggest thing I'm proud of us is the mindset of the guys. We weren't stuck in the past...We were physical on defense and were together on offense. It's a great start."