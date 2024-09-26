Jrue Holiday Sends Powerful Message as Lonnie Walker Fights for Roster Spot
Two seasons ago, Lonnie Walker IV was helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals, delivering several double-digit scoring performances off the bench.
Now he's on an Exhibit 10 deal with their arch-rivals, fighting to preserve his place in the NBA.
Walker averaged 9.7 points and knocked down 38.4 percent of the 4.7 threes he hoisted in 17.4 minutes of floor time across 58 games with the Nets in the 2023-24 campaign.
Furthermore, he shot 44.4 percent from the corners and 39.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes in the 2023-24 campaign, per NBA.com
That his free agency lingered into late August and ended the way it did is a reflection of the NBA's punitive collective bargaining agreement and that the league is ready for expansion.
However, the former first-round pick is focusing on what he can control.
"I'm gonna work my tail off on the court every single day, consistently, and however the chips may fall, the chips fall," Walker told Boston Celtics on SI.
"But for the most part, I'm not too worried about the things that I can't control. I can control being on the court, being the best of my capability, and being my best self for my teammates. Sooner or later, the opportunity has to meet the preparation."
Jrue Holiday has seen that preparation first-hand as the two trained together in past summers.
"Putting in that grind, working -- if it's in the weight room or if it's on the court, and just knowing the work ethic," said Holiday of their summer sessions. "I know he has the ability to do a lot of things. He's very athletic, he can score, but I think being on a team like this, we can really utilize his skill, and who wouldn't want a player like him?"
As for his advice to Walker as the six-year veteran pushes to spend his seventh NBA season with the reigning champions:
"I think it's just in conversation," conveyed Holiday. "Just talking, trying to get the vibe for the team and the culture and what we have going on. But he's a professional, (which is) part of the reason why he's been in here for as long as he has. And essentially, when you've played basketball for most of your life, all that stuff kinds of come easy. So, very positive, very positive person, you see him, he's always smiling; a very, very grateful dude. So, really glad to have him here."
At media day, the Celtics' president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, shared that Walker feels the same way.
"He's very excited to be here," stated Stevens. "His relationship with (former Spurs teammate) Derrick (White), he's worked out with Jrue (Holiday) in previous summers, and I think there was an eagerness to be around those guys and try a new situation. We'll see how he fits, and it plays itself out like it does with the 21 other players on the roster."
Boston's $196.6 million payroll and the franchise being $7.6 million over the second apron could lead to Walker spending time in Maine, but he finds this opportunity enticing enough to embrace that possibility.
"I've got to earn it," voiced Walker after the Celtics' first training camp practice. "Being on an E10, it's not guaranteed. I'm not coming here with the mindset that, 'Ok, I'm on an E10, and afterwards I'm gonna get gifted a guaranteed contract.' I really have to -- each and every day, put it all out on the court. (Be the) first one in the gym, hopefully, the last one out. Come back later on (and) shoot, and mentally be prepared for the outcome.
"He (Stevens) also mentioned that there's a possibility that I might spend some time in the G League with Maine, and honestly, I'm perfectly fine with that. As a man, you've got to take it on the chin; you've got to continue to work; you've got to continue to be prepared and just be ready. I think I'm mentally prepared for almost any outcome that may pop up."