Kevin Garnett Reveals the Two "What Ifs" He Thinks About Often

Leading up to the release of his Showtime documentary, Anything Is Possible, in an insightful interview with Michael Pina for GQ, Kevin Garnett opened up about a wide range of topics.

KG shared he holds a special place in his heart for players who, like him, made the jump from high school to the NBA, seeking to help them navigate the same waters he traversed. The fiery Garnett, who referred to himself as a dragon at one point in the interview, also revealed that his favorite movie is Serendipity, the 2001 romantic comedy starring Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack.

Garnett doesn't have many "what ifs" from his first-ballot Hall of Fame career. He won an NBA championship, was league MVP in 2004, made an All-NBA Team nine times, including four on the First Team. He's a 15-time All-Star, he won MVP at the 2003 All-Star Game, and he was vital to the U.S. men's basketball team winning the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

However, Garnett acknowledged the two "what ifs" regarding his NBA career he thinks about often.

“I’ve often wondered what playing with [Kobe] would’ve been like. Beside [Kobe], you know? What would we have been like? If playing with [Paul Pierce] was like this, then playing with [Kobe] would’ve been like what?” Garnett’s voice is barely above a whisper. “I often wonder too, [about] coming to Boston earlier, in ’04, ’05... I play with that idea.”

The Los Angeles Lakers won two titles and made three straight Finals appearances while Pau Gasol flanked Bryant. When re-examining the NBA landscape at that time, it's fair to assume Garnett and Bryant would have at least matched that ring count.

Instead, Garnett resuscitated a Boston Celtics franchise that had gone lifeless, leading them to their 17th banner, ending a 22-year drought. Had it not been for injuries, most notably to Garnett in 2009, perhaps he and the Celtics would have won at least one more championship during KG's six seasons in Boston.

Regardless, he elevated the careers of everyone in the organization and made a lasting impact on the franchise. That includes the Celtics' efforts to raise banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. It's a pursuit that centers on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who Boston drafted with picks acquired in the trade that sent Paul Pierce and Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets. So even though Garnett won't be directly responsible for the Celtics' next championship, it would be fitting if one of the most selfless stars in NBA history had an assist in it coming to fruition.