Lakers Waive Former Celtics Center
As teams finalize their rosters for the start of the upcoming campaign, the Celtics, predictably, opted against converting Lonnie Walker IV's Exhibit 10 deal into a standard contract.
Doing so would have resulted in a roughly $10 million tax hit to have the former first-round pick fill Boston's final roster vacancy.
Instead, the reigning NBA champions enter the 2024-25 season with their 15th and final spot open, preserving flexibility and avoiding adding to a payroll that's already north of $203 million in total salary cap allocations. The Celtics are $7.6 million over the second apron, per Spotrac.
Elsewhere around the league, the Lakers parted ways with a former member of their rival franchise.
The purple and gold announced that they waived Kylor Kelley and Jordan Goodwin. Los Angeles also signed Grayson Murphy.
Kelley, a seven-foot center from Oregon, played in 29 tilts with the Maine Celtics last season, including 16 starts, helping them reach the G League Finals for the first time in franchise history.
The former Oregon State star averaged 8.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 1.5 assists in 22 minutes of floor time. Kelley also shot 69 percent from the field.
While Kelley searches for his next opportunity, Los Angeles may keep him in the fold. They could send him to their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
Goodwin, 26, averaged 10.0 points in 29.2 minutes per game in 17 appearances, including 12 starts, with the injury-riddled Grizzlies in the 2023-24 campaign.
He may also stick around as a member of the South Bay Lakers.